'Special talent' Rashford tipped for the top by Man Utd colleague Young

The Red Devils forward continues to work hard on his game, with those around him at Old Trafford convinced that he is going to get even better

Marcus Rashford is a “special talent” and a player destined to reach the very top of the game, says Manchester United team-mate Ashley Young.

The promising forward is no longer a teenager, having recently celebrated his 20th birthday, but remains one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

United have seen him star for club and country since bursting onto the scene under Louis van Gaal, with Rashford now as important for England as he is the Red Devils.

Young believes that his Old Trafford colleague also boasts the potential to get even better, with there a desire on his part to seek continuous improvement.

"I saw him when he was coming up through the ranks at United," Young told reporters on Rashford while both are away on international duty with England.

"He obviously got his debut straight away and kicked on from there.

"I always said all along, for me, he's a special talent. He was always going to go a long way.

"Even now he's got his feet on the ground and he wants to learn. He just wants to better himself each day.

"I think the manager is having to drag him off the training pitch every day because he is just wanting to better himself. It's refreshing to see a kid like that just wanting to get to the top."

You may no longer be a teen but you’re still The Kid. Happy birthday @MarcusRashford pic.twitter.com/TrdZo9LKfY — Ashley Young (@youngy18) October 31, 2017

Rashford has had to tweak his game somewhat after being forced out of his favoured central striking berth to take up a wider role for United and England.

He has impressed in such a post, with his seven-goal haul for the Red Devils this season helping to keep Anthony Martial on the fringes of Jose Mourinho’s plans.

Young added: "For me, as a senior pro, you got the chance to watch the Under-18s and you could tell he was going to be a big talent.

"Speaking to him even at that young age, he was one of them who just wanted to learn and to be the best.

"I'm delighted for him because he wants to work and learn and he's doing fantastically well."

Rashford will be hoping to get among the goals again during the international break, with England set to take in glamour friendly ties at Wembley with Germany and Brazil as preparations for next summer’s World Cup finals are stepped up.