'The spirit of the team was outstanding' - Wenger praises Arsenal's fight after comeback win

Arsene Wenger was full of praise for his Arsenal players after they were forced to come from behind twice to take a 4-3 win over Leicester in the Premier League curtain raiser for the 2017-18 season.

Two late goals, one from Aaron Ramsey and one from Olivier Giroud, brought the Gunners back from a one-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes, giving the club a positive result to start the season.

The late fight-back had the French manager lauding his team's "spirit" while he also praised their opponests for being clinical in the final third.

"Overall I must say we kept going and the spirit of the team was absolutely outstanding and overall you could say as well we were punished on every single mistake tonight by a Leicester team who was very efficient going forward." Wenger said.

"And you could see that this team has quality and is used to playing together, but [we had] 70 per cent possession with 27 shots on goal.

"Leicester had three shots on target and scored three goals, so that shows you how efficient they were, but overall I must say if you look at that from a neutral point of view, for the first game it was a top-quality match.

"You want the Premier League to be the best league in the world and I think it has to produce this kind of game to produce interest and quality.

"Even people will say we conceded three goals, yes, but we scored four as well and the game was of quality."

While conceding three goals raised questions for the French boss, he believes his side can correct those mistakes moving forward.

"Well if you were a manager and you would be on the bench when you’re 3-2 down with 20 minutes to go, and you win 4-3, you’re more happy than concerned," he said.

"I feel as well that the goals we conceded, we can work together to get rid of that because one was a corner, one was a ball we lost in the build up and the third goal was on a corner again, so we conceded two goals on corners.

"We were quite good last year on corners and overall I believe that with a bit of work we can get that out of the system."