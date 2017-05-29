'We are still building a team' - Idoko on Lobi Stars' form

Despite starting the second round of the Nigerian topflight with a bang, the Ortom Boys boss stated they are still a work in progress

Despite securing wins in two consecutive matches, Lobi Stars chairman, Mike Idoko says the Makurdi outfit are still in the 'building process'.

Idoko expressed joy after Sunday's 3-0 victory over Shooting Stars at the Aper Aku stadium but insists they are far from the finished piece.

"We've gone about six matches and we've not lost any, I am very happy with the result but there's still a long way to go," Idoko told Goal.

"Lobi Stars is still a team in the building process, no team is hundred percent perfect, even the football super powers like Brazil, Germany and the likes are still building.

"The basic thing here is that the boys seem to have understood themselves a bit but there's still room for improvement," Idoko added.

"I'd like you to understand that during the mid-season transfer window, we looked at areas we needed to fortify and we went to the market.

"For Paul Onobi to come to Lobi Stars, we knew what it took us. We still have one or two players we have negotiated and signed but we are waiting for their clearance.

"We are still building a team and we want to do that quietly. Now any team that wants to play against us will buckle up and by the end of the season we hope to achieved our target," he concluded.