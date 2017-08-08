We're still in continental race, says El Kanemi Warriors' Bosso

Despite bowing to the Ikon Allah Boys at the Confluence Stadium, the gaffer insists his side are still in contention to represent Nigeria next season

El Kanemi Warriors coach, Ladan Bosso is optimistic about his side's chances of securing a continental ticket despite falling to a 1-0 defeat against Niger Tornadoes.

The Desert Warriors were rattled by Bolaji Adeyemo's lone strike and handed their top-three pursuit a huge setback at the Confluence Stadium on Sunday.

But the gaffer is adamant his side will represent the country in Africa next season.

"It was not a bad game and I want to appreciate the officiating match officials. They did what they were supposed to do," Bosso told media.

"Unfortunately, we got ourselves many scoring chances and wasted them but Tornadoes saw three chances and converted one. Congratulations to Tornadoes.

"We came out to attack but the game was not flowing well for us. The link between the midfield and attack was not there. And that's why pressure was always on us.

"We are still in the race to contend for the continental ticket this season. We still have five games left to play and we can still fight a spot. Hope is not lost."