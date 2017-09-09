'We still feel accomplished' - MFM's Onuwa on NPFL title miss

Just their second season in the Nigerian topflight, the Lagos side finished second and will play on the continent after an unimpressive debut campaign

Despite being beaten to the Nigeria Professional Football League title, MFM 'still feel accomplished', according to Chukwuka Onuwa.

With a point adrift the summit, the Olukoya Boys stood a chance of lifting the division’s top prize had Plateau United lost their Matchday 38 match to former Champions, Enugu Rangers and MFM grab a win against El Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri.

Both did not go the way of Onuwa’s team as they surrendered 2-1 to Ladan Bosso’s men while the Peace Boys were crown winners after defeating the Flying Antelopes 2-0 at the Rwang Pam Stadium.

But he says the team are excited with how they have managed to turn their situation around.

“We still feel accomplished because it is not been easy for us so far this season but God has been on our side,” Onuwa told Goal.

“I could remember last season we struggled with relegation, this season we competed for the title. But [even as we came second] we are dedicating this to God Almighty.

“For so many years now, no continental football in Lagos State, so the people of Lagos will be very happy and the motivation will be there. We are very happy with the result this season because, after just two seasons, we are here.

“We’ll continue to keep our head straight both in the league and the Caf Champions League, next season,” he concluded.