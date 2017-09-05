'I still want to play till God knows when' - Mikel not thinking about retirement

The Tianjin TEDA midfielder insists he has no desire to hang up his boots just yet and has set his sights on playing in 2018 World Cup

Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel discloses he has no immediate plans to retire from football.

The former Chelsea star is recognised by many as the most decorated Nigerian footballer of his generation and has won numerous honours throughout his career to date.

Mikel, who has won Uefa Champions League, Europa League, English Premier League, FA Cup and African Cup of Nations, was on parade as Cameroon forced Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Yaounde and hopes for his second Fifa World Cup appearance next year.

And when asked whether the time has come for him to start contemplating hanging up his boots, the Tianjin TEDA player stated such thoughts couldn't be further away from his mind right now.

“I’m 30 years old and still have a long way to go and I still want to play till God knows when,” he told media in Yaounde.

“But now, I’m not thinking about retirement. I just came back from a very bad injury and now I’m back and finding my way to the field of play. Fitness wise it’s difficult but I am here to help the team.”

“The World Cup is a big tournament, I’ve played one before and to go to the second one is amazing,” he continued.

“We have a good and a very young team, but we’re not there yet. We were almost there today because if we got three points, it would have been finished.

“But we are happy with one point but honestly, we still need about one or two points to make.”