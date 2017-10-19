'Stupid' Andy Carroll red card leaves Javier Hernandez poised to finally take centre stage for West Ham

Javier Hernandez is set to get a chance to shine through the middle: Getty

West Ham fans will finally see marquee signing Javier Hernandez played in the position that made him a star at Manchester United.

The Hammers host Brighton on Friday night with Andy Carroll suspended and Diafra Sakho sidelined with a back problem.

And that has opened the door for summer signing Hernandez, who cost £16million from Bayer Leverkusen, to get himself into goalscoring positions in the opposition penalty area.

Hammers fans have been bemused and annoyed to have seen a man with 49 Mexico goals to his name and Real Madrid also on his CV played in a wider role in many games.

But manager Slaven Bilic insisted there had been good reason for that. "People saw him once playing out wide or saw the line up on Sky and thought why is he playing there?" he said.

"The bigger reason is that for a few games we were without a lot of creativity in the middle of the park. We weren’t up the pitch enough times to get him the service.

“Like any other striker that made him a bit frustrated and he was leaving his position to get the ball. Now with most of the players back he can enjoy the games more. I am very excited."

Carroll's absence is the result of his two yellow cards in the first half of his side's 1-1 draw at Burnley last week, both for reckless use of an elbow.

Carroll was dismissed in the first-half of last week's clash with Burnley (Getty) More