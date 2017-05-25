'Sunshine Stars remains in my heart' - Enyimba's Ogunbote

Ahead of his side's visit, the gaffer revealed he still adores the Akure outfit but expects a tough outing

Ahead of Enyimba's visit to Akure on Sunday, coach Gbenga Ogunbote reveals that ' Sunshine Stars remains in my heart'.

Ogunbote enjoyed a fruitful spell with the Owena Whales leading them to third and second positions in the Nigerian topflight in the 2009/10 and 2010/11 seasons respectively.

He also took the team to the semi finals of the CAF Confederations Cup and CAF Champions League competitions before his resignation in 2012.

And prior to his return to the Akure Township Stadium with the People's Elephant, he has revealed he still retains a high level of admiration for the side.

"I'm looking forward to receiving a warm reception in Akure. It has always been my home," Ogunbote told Goal .

"Since I took the team [Sunshine Stars] to the semi-final in the Caf Confederation Cup in 2008, Sunshine Stars remains in my heart and I cannot forget them.

“Anytime I take a team to play against Sunshine Stars, the people of the state have always shown me, great love.

“I know playing against them will be very tough, most especially after the team lost at home to Lobi Stars, but we hope to get something tangible in Akure.

“The players are fully aware of what they need to do and what is at stake. We will not relent at all but keep fighting to finish as high as possible at the end of the season.”