'Sunshine Stars were not fantastic' - Bala displeased with Niger Tornadoes loss

Having fallen to their second defeat on the bounce against the Owena Whales, the Ikon Allah gaffer felt his side didn't come to the party

Niger Tornadoes coach Abubakar Bala is disappointed following his side poor showing in their 2-1 loss to Sunshine Stars on Sunday and insists the hosts were not fantastic.

The Minna based outfit had lost 3-0 at Enyimba and gained huge confidence boost through midweek's Federation Cup win over El Kanemi Warriors before crumbling in Ijebu Ode.

"It is not about playing a beautiful game. Every time, if you don't react well, you will most times make errors," Bala told Goal.

"Our reactions were poor, you could see that in the first half but in the second half when we brought in some players and make corrections.

"We had the chance to come back and win the game. You can see in the first half we had two to three chances before they score their first goal. But if we had utilized those chances it would have been a different ball game.

"As far as I'm concerned, they [Sunshine Stars] were not that fantastic. They didn't put us under pressure. My problem was that my boys were not reacting in the first half when they were losing the balls. There was no marksmanship but they we did better.

"In the first half I was not happy but in the second half, they came out stronger and played better."