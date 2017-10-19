'Surprised' Appleton calls for Foxes focus after Shakespeare sacking

Craig Shakespeare's departure from Leicester City came as a shock to Michael Appleton, who will pick up the reins against Swansea City.

Leicester City caretaker boss Michael Appleton is focusing purely on preparing his players for Saturday's clash with Swansea City as the club adjusts to the departure of Craig Shakespeare.

Shakespeare, who guided the Foxes away from a relegation battle in impressive fashion last season, was sacked on Tuesday after just one win from the opening eight Premier League games of 2017-18.

That poor start has left the 2015-16 champions languishing in the relegation zone ahead of a trip to the Liberty Stadium this weekend.

Appleton conceded it was a shock to hear of Shakespeare's departure, but called on the squad to concentrate their energies on securing a much-needed win in south Wales.

"I was a little bit surprised like most people but then there's the old adage nothing surprises you in football - it gets used a lot," he told a media conference.

"You find yourself very quickly being put in a situation where you have a group of staff and players to prepare for a big game on Saturday.

"I'm hoping the players don't need lifting. The group is very positive and I fully expect our mindset to be on Saturday's game.

"My full focus is making sure I pick the right team for Saturday. Hopefully with a bit of luck and quality we can go and win.

Of Shakespeare, he added: "I spoke to him a couple of times. He's a little bit raw still. I don't recall him having lost his job before.

"He's a bit raw but having been there myself I spent a bit of time talking through how I dealt with it etc and I'm sure in the coming days and weeks he'll start thinking positively.

"He's highly respected by all the players and staff at the cub. He's been here a long time and done a lot of roles. The one thing I did mention was he was part of me coming here. A top guy."