You can't ask for a bigger manager – Tuanzebe appreciates demanding Mourinho

Axel Tuanzebe appears to have a big future ahead of him at Manchester United and he is enjoying learning from Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United teenager Axel Tuanzebe believes there is no "bigger manager" to play for than Jose Mourinho and appreciates the pressure the Portuguese puts on his players.

The 19-year-old played four Premier League games for United towards the end of last season and showed serious potential, with the centre-back good on the ball and defensively sound.

Appearances have been harder to come by for Tuanzebe this term, with Tuesday's 2-0 EFL Cup win at Swansea City his first appearance of the campaign.

But the defender is simply enjoying learning from the other players and Mourinho, whom Tuanzebe believes is making him a better defender with the "burden" of pressure.

"There's nothing better than playing for Manchester United – playing for a big manager and a big club," he told MUTV.

"There's nothing more rewarding as a young lad coming through. Every day you are learning.

"We've got Jose Mourinho as our manager and you can't ask for a bigger manager.

"Under him there's a lot of pressure and you have to perform. But dealing with that pressure makes you a better player – I've got that burden on me."