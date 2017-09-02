I can't get a game! - Wilshere aims thinly veiled dig at Arsenal boss Wenger

Despite being named in the Gunners' 25-man Premier League squad, the midfielder has complained he doesn't play for the club regularly

Jack Wilshere has expressed his frustration over his lack of football at Arsenal, writing that he "can't get a game" underneath an Instagram post from former Bournemouth team-mate Tyrone Mings.

The England midfielder was reportedly told he could leave the Emirates Stadium during the transfer window by manager Arsene Wenger, but a move failed to materialise.

Wilshere spent last term on loan at the Vitality Stadium where a hairline fracture to his left fibula in April ended his season.

The 25-year-old, though, says he is now fit and ready to play and, when responding to an Instagram post by former Bournemouth team-mate Tyrone Mings about his new football academy, Wilshere hinted at his discontent with an apparent thinly veiled dig at Wenger.

"Do you take 25-year-olds who can't get a game?" Wilshere wrote. "I'm fully fit and ready go."

Wilshere is yet to feature for Arsenal in the new campaign and the England international was sent off in an Under-23 appearance against Manchester City last month

Regardless of his lack of action for the Gunners, Wilshere has been included in Arsenal's 25-man squad that was submitted to the Premier League.