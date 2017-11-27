'Bale wants to retire at Madrid' - Agent speaks out ahead of Real star's return

Gareth Bale's agent has confirmed that the Wales star wants to spend the rest of his career at Real Madrid ahead of his return to action in Tuesday's Copa del Rey match against Fuenlabrada.

Bale has not featured for the Spanish and European champions since scoring in a 3-1 Champions League win at Borussia Dortmund in late September as a result of calf and groin injuries but had suffered criticism for his performances prior to that.

Jonathan Barnett, his representative, says the 28-year-old finds this unjust but nevertheless does not want to leave the Bernabeu.

"He wants to play the rest of his life at Real Madrid," he told Fichajes. "He loves Madrid, the city, life and he loves the club. Of course it hurts him when the people don't support him and they do with other players who aren't so good. It's crazy, this happens only in Spain and I don't understand it, fans should understand this and know how good he is."

Meanwhile, he hit out at the Spanish press for writing "trash" and linking the former Tottenham man with a move away from the club.

"I think that those who write these stories should go back to school and learn what journalism should be like, it's not inventing stories, I do not want to get angry because I read invented stories," he said.

"Some journalists in Spain write trash, they aren't based on football reasons and this is a mistake, they don't take the time to analyse what he has done. The fans should adore him."

In Bale's immediate future is his return to action in the domestic cup.

Madrid hold a 2-0 advantage over their third-tier opponents following the first leg of the round-four tie last month.

"The idea is for Bale to play, we'll see for how long," Zidane told a pre-match news conference.