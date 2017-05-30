'Tea and a book' - Ronaldo showing no sign of nerves ahead of Champions League final

The Portuguese forward has been relaxing ahead of a crunch clash in Cardiff, with the Blancos looking to make history in Europe's elite competition

Real Madrid will be looking for inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League final, with their star forward showing no sign of nerves.

The Portuguese is an old hand when it comes to the big occasion, as a talismanic presence for club and country.

Ronaldo: I feel Madrid will win CL

He has clearly has focusing his mental and physical energy down to a fine art, allowing him to be in the best possible shape when it really matters.

Apparently those preparations involve a relaxing cup of tea, a spot of reading and some questionable attire!

Drinking my tea and reading my book pic.twitter.com/OyICtEoinA — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 30, 2017

Ronaldo’s sock choice has taken something of a bashing on social media, but each to their own.

Madrid will not be too bothered what he has on his feet over the coming days, just as long as his prolific boots get the job done again in Cardiff against Juventus.

'Buffon deserves BdO more than CR7'

The 32-year-old heads into the game with 40 goals to his name this season.

He has become the first man to reach 100 in the Champions League, with hat-tricks in key quarter-final and semi-final clashes helping to underline his ongoing value to the Blancos cause.

If Zinedine Zidane’s side emerge victorious on Saturday, they will make history as the first side to defend Europe’s most prestigious prize in its current format.