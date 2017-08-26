'This is his team and his city' - Ronaldo exit at Real Madrid ruled out by Zidane

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be moving any time soon as Real Madrid are “his club” in “his city”, says Zinedine Zidane.

The Portugal international has seen his future called into question since becoming embroiled in a tax evasion saga in the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo has aired his frustration at being questioned by authorities, admitting during his court case that he would like to return to England at some stage – having endured no such struggles while with Manchester United.

Recent reports have also suggested that the 32-year-old is looking for another pay rise to bring him in line with the likes of Neymar, following the Brazilian’s record-breaking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Zidane, though, is confident that the four-time Ballon d’Or winner will remain at Santiago Bernabeu and has refused to be drawn into a debate regarding further fresh terms for a man who only committed to a new five-year deal in November 2016.

The French coach said: "Does Ronaldo deserve to be the best paid if he is the best player? That's an issue for Ronaldo and the club.



"Ronaldo will stay in Madrid for sure. I didn't imagine my team without him. This is his club, his team, his city... he feels great here.”

Ronaldo has spent eight years with Real, making 396 appearances.

Those outings have delivered a club-record 407 goals and countless major honours – including two La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.

The intention is for the Blancos to continue to build around their talisman, but Zidane insists that he has no plans to make a late move into the summer transfer market.

Instead, he will continue to look to academy graduates and those on the fringes of the first-team fold to provide cover when required.

He added: “I don't want more players. Borja Mayoral wasn't called yet, but he will be useful this season for sure. I count with him.”

Real are next in action against Valencia on Sunday, with defensive selection issues leaving them short on numbers – with Sergio Ramos suspended and Raphael Varane and Jesus Vallejo nursing knocks.