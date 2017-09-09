'Tell Jose I'm coming' - Ibrahimovic sends message to Man Utd boss Mourinho

The Swedish striker has committed to a new deal with the Red Devils and is fast closing in on a return to action after undergoing knee surgery

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is edging ever closer to making a Manchester United return, with the Swede telling Jose Mourinho to ready himself for a selection poser.

The enigmatic frontman has been out of action since damaging knee ligaments during a Europa League meeting with Anderlecht in April.

That injury problem forced the 35-year-old to undergo surgery, bringing his 2016-17 campaign to a close as a result.

Ibrahimovic was then released at the end of an initial 12-month deal at Old Trafford, but has since committed to a new short-term contract with the Red Devils and is looking forward to competing with Romelu Lukaku for regular minutes.

Mourinho has maintained since handing fresh terms to Ibrahimovic that the experienced striker will not be ready for competitive action until January.

He has, however, been included in United’s Champions League squad and there have been suggestions that he could come back into contention before the end of 2017.

The return of a man who plundered 28 goals in all competitions for United last season will offer a timely boost to the Red Devils cause.

They splashed out £75 million on Lukaku over the summer, but having another proven alternative – allowing for rotation or a tactical tweak to a two-man frontline – will give Mourinho useful options during what promises to be another hectic campaign.