'I think it's bulls***' - Green slams Thompson's All-NBA snub

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green described Klay Thompson's All-NBA snub as "bulls***" after LeBron James and James Harden headlined selection.

Green made it into the third team, while reigning MVP Steph Curry and Kevin Durant snagged second-team honours, but Warriors team-mate and three-time All-Star Thompson was overlooked on Thursday.

The snub did not go down well with Green, who said "I think it's bulls***.

"When you look around, what did we win? 67 games or something like that? And we probably just handed teams three or four.

"You're talking a possible 70-win season. I think Klay is one of our top three guys, and to not be on an All-NBA team, I think it's pretty crazy."

Green, whose Warriors lead the San Antonio Spurs 2-0 in the Western Conference finals, added: "It's some guys on there as scorers averaging 20 points, and don't have as near amount of wins that we have. So, how can [Klay] be left out? I don't really understand it. Also, the way Klay can defend, I don't really understand it. But, I guess they have to find some way to punish us."

Cleveland Cavaliers star James, Houston Rockets guard and MVP candidate Harden, Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook, San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans were named in the first team.

For James, it is a record-equalling 11th time he has been named to the All-NBA first team – matching Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone.

Curry and Durant were joined by Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert in the second team.

John Wall (Washington Wizards), DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors), Jimmy Butler (Chicago Bulls), Green (Warriors) and DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers) make up the third team, as Paul George and Gordon Hayward were notable absentees.