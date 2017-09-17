'Those are my qualities!' – Paulinho proud of first Barcelona goal

The midfielder feels he proved exactly why the Catalan club paid €40 million to sign him following his winning goal against Getafe

Paulinho has warned LaLiga to expect more of the same after he scored Barcelona's winning goal in their 2-1 victory over Getafe on Saturday.

The Brazil international netted his first goal for the club since his €40million move from Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao in the 84th minute at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The 29-year-old collected a pass from Lionel Messi before powering his way into the penalty area and smashing the ball past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita from a tight angle to maintain Barca's 100 per cent start to the league campaign.

Question marks were raised about the decision to sign the former Tottenham man but he believes he has shown exactly why head coach Ernesto Valverde was so keen to bring him to Camp Nou.

"Of course, I am happy for my first goal with Barca, but more because of the win," he said afterwards, as quoted by Sport.

"I usually score goals of this type. Those are my qualities. I never give up on any ball.

"Those are my qualities [getting into the box], arriving from deep to score goals. But the important thing is the win, the rest is secondary."

Barca were made to work for their fourth win in as many league matches, with Denis Suarez cancelling out a stunning opening goal from Gaku Shibasaki before Paulinho's late winner.

"It was a difficult game," the midfielder said. "Getafe made it really difficult because they have some quality players and they made us work until the end. It was not easy.

"I think the key was staying calm. We didn't lose that and we waited for our chance. The whole team did a phenomenal job."