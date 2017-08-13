'Tinkler seems to have muti that works on me' - Komphela reacts to Kaizer Chiefs' MTN8 defeat

Amakhosi suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Matsatsantsa, and Komphela was left with more questions than answers after the game

Steve Komphela was left puzzled after yet another defeat to Eric Tinkler as SuperSport United knocked Kaizer Chiefs out of the MTN8 on Saturday night.

Last season, Tinkler, who was coaching Cape Town City, got the better of Komphela in the quarter-final stages, and the Amakhosi mentor admits that he can't seem to win beat the 47-year-old former Orlando Pirates tactician.

"Congratulations to Eric again. He seems to have muti that works on me," Komphela told SuperSport TV after the game.

Komphela noticed similarities in a way his team lost to Cape Town City last season, but he was quick to praise his players for the effort.

"[This was] almost a replica of the same fate we suffered in Cape Town [against] Cape Town City, and typical of him on a counter attack which I thought we dealt with," he said.

"With regards to the game, there is very little we can say. You can't come up with excuse here. This is football, the only proper explanation is to win. The players played well, you can't fault them. Good energy, creating chances - I don't know how many times we hit the post," continued Komphela.

Chiefs were denied by the woodwork several times on the night, and although Komphela was pleased with the level of entertainment from Chiefs, he still feels there's room for improvement.

"There were 45,000 people here and there was good football and they enjoyed themselves, but when they leave it is an 'eish' moment. I don't know - it wasn't good enough. We have to keep working and you can never give up," added the 50-year-old.