'Tired' Alexis expresses his frustration at the press

In the wake of an unsettling summer, the attacker has gone on the defensive after his national team's chances of making Russia 2018 took a blow

Alexis Sanchez has let rip at journalists in the wake of Chile's 1-0 defeat to Bolivia in South America's World Cup qualifiers.

Alexis, whose whole summer was abuzz with a potential move to Manchester City that ultimately broke down, had hoped to see his side bounce back from a 3-0 defeat to Paraguay last week.

It was not to be, however, as a solitary penalty from Juan Arce saw Chile slip into sixth, one spot behind Argentina, who currently reside in the only play-off place.

And now “tired” after what has been an emotional few months for club and country, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to vent his frustration at what he feels has been harsh criticism from the press.

“And there comes the time when you get tired,” he said.

“You get tired when you are criticised with or without reason, you get tired when people want to see you defeated.

“You get tired to tell yourself 'I will get up again' after crying about a defeat, and you get tired telling the world and the people that are with you that everything is okay.

“And the worst thing is, no one ever realises how that makes you feel... I have Chile's number 7 and it is a huge responsibility, that's why it is a shame that journalists and bad people criticise without knowing.”

Sanchez has been included in Arsenal's 42-man Europa League squad and will next face Bournemouth in the Premier League on September 9 at the Emirates.