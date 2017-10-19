'I told you we have some' – Wilshere snaps back at Deeney after Belgrade win

After the Watford striker called out Arsenal last weekend, the Gunners midfielder responded following a Europa League victory

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has responded to Watford's Troy Deeney, who said the Gunners lack "cojones" last weekend.

Watford came back to defeat Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday, prompting Deeney to call out Arsene Wenger's men for being soft.

But on Thursday the Gunners had the perfect response to Deeney's jab, as a late Olivier Giroud goal earned his side a hard-fought 1-0 win at Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League.

And Wilshere made sure to let Deeney know about the victory in a post on Instagram, saying, "I told you we have some."