'I told you we have some' – Wilshere snaps back at Deeney after Belgrade win
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has responded to Watford's Troy Deeney, who said the Gunners lack "cojones" last weekend.
Watford came back to defeat Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday, prompting Deeney to call out Arsene Wenger's men for being soft.
But on Thursday the Gunners had the perfect response to Deeney's jab, as a late Olivier Giroud goal earned his side a hard-fought 1-0 win at Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League.
And Wilshere made sure to let Deeney know about the victory in a post on Instagram, saying, "I told you we have some."