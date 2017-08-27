It's too much to take - Henry hits out at 'unwatchable' Arsenal

An abject performance from Arsenal led to a 4-0 battering at the hands of Liverpool, and former striker Thierry Henry was not impressed.

Arsene Wenger's team were overrun in midfield as Liverpool pressed high up the pitch and proved punishing on the counter-attack in a fascinating encounter at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge capitalised on shoddy marking in the box, while Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah converted following sweeping runs from one end of the pitch to the other.

Henry said he could barely keep watching as his former team were torn apart by Jurgen Klopp's rampant side.

"That was unwatchable. At one point I wanted to leave. It's too much to take," said Henry on Sky Sports.

"I don’t relate to the team and I don’t think a lot of the fans do. That is a problem.

"It's comfortable at Arsenal. There's not that kind of pressure that you should have at a big club.

"You don't win the league for a very long time and you're not competing - it's on them [Wenger and the board] to change it. I go back to that comfort zone you have at Arsenal. Everything is nice and it cannot be like that."

Arsenal went into half-time 2-0 down and Henry claimed to have been expecting such a performance from the Gunners.

"I said it at the beginning of the season. Stagnation. People looked at me sideways," said the Frenchman.

"I knew what would happen today, I knew what was going to happen against Leicester, I knew what was going to happen at Stoke.

"So I am not [shocked]. But still when you see it you are like, 'No. Not really. Again?' I am not that shocked in a way, that's what I expected today unfortunately."