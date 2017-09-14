'Top heavy Liverpool are going nowhere' - Hamann slams Klopp's creation

Liverpool are working with one of the most “unbalanced squads” in the club’s history, with Dietmar Hamann accusing them of being “top heavy”.

While the Reds continue to impress on the front foot, their defensive struggles are proving to be something of a problem.

Liverpool 40/1 to beat Burnley 3-1

Jurgen Klopp has pieced together a side full of goals – with Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain added to the creativity department this summer – but they remain porous at the back.

Hamman believes the wrong areas of the squad have been addressed in recent transfer windows and fears the club will stagnate for as long as they turn a blind eye to their faults.

The former Reds midfielder told RTE after seeing Klopp’s side held to a 2-2 draw by Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday: “On the bench tonight, you had [Daniel] Sturridge, [Philippe] Coutinho and Oxlade-Chamberlain - I'm not sure why he was bought.

“In defence, you have the likes of [Alberto] Moreno and [Dejan] Lovren - I'd have questions marks over these two and [Ragnar] Klavan, who was a sub tonight.

"I have rarely seen a more unbalanced squad in Liverpool's history.

Dietmar Hamann Liverpool unbalanced More

“It's very top heavy. In a recent game they won 4-0, they lose 5-0 and tonight they give the game away.

"They are always prone to mistakes. I don't think this team is going anywhere."

Liverpool have produced something of a mixed bag so far this season.

A crushing 4-0 victory over Arsenal has been the undoubted highlight, while a 5-0 mauling away at Manchester City when down to 10 men represents the lowest point so far.

They will get another opportunity to start adding greater consistency to their game when Burnley pay a visit to Merseyside on Saturday.