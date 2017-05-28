'Totti is not normal!' - De Rossi emotional after Roma icon's farewell

A legendary figure tasted victory on his last game for the Serie A club, with a fellow home-grown star at Stadio Olimpico sad to see him go

Daniele De Rossi paid tribute to Francesco Totti after Roma secured victory in the veteran attacker's emotional last game for the club.

Totti came on early in the second half and helped Roma to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Genoa at Stadio Olimpico, a result which sealed a second-place finish and a place in the Champions League group stage.

The captain then said an emotional farewell to the club's supporters on the pitch after the match, with De Rossi hailing the 40-year-old accomplishments more than 24 years after his debut.

"There are people who are not normal," De Rossi, who scored Roma's second goal, told Sky Italia of Totti.

The numbers behind Totti's career

"There are careers that are not normal. There are only flags and banners for Francesco.

"I saw a banner that said the real battle against modern football is to wear the same jersey for 25 years.

"I know how hard it is to be in a city and a club that divides everyone, but Totti managed to unite everybody. Nobody can argue with Totti.

"Totti is for me above all a friend who I will now not see every day."

Roma fans will now wait to see whether Totti takes up a new role with the club or continues his playing career with a stint elsewhere.

Totti not ready to say it's over

Luciano Spalletti may also be set to leave amid major speculation linking him with the vacant job at Inter.

"I sincerely doubt many coaches can do better than Spalletti," said De Rossi.