'Tough' Sterling can bounce back from England disappointments - Southgate

Raheem Sterling has received the backing of Gareth Southgate, who hopes the Manchester City man can harness his club form and propel England to the World Cup finals.

The Three Lions head into Thursday's clash with Slovenia knowing three points will assure them a place at Russia 2018.

Sterling 9/5 to score v Slovenia

Sterling endured a difficult time of it during the last international break, when he was substituted at half-time following a limp display against Malta which earned fierce criticism, before coming on for the final seven minutes against Slovakia.

But Southgate, who revealed former England winger John Barnes has previously spoken to the squad about reacting to adversity, believes Sterling – scorer of three goals in his last three club appearances – has the mentality to do exactly that, with the 22-year-old set to start in the number 10 role behind the in-form Harry Kane at Wembley.





Raheem Sterling Gareth Southgate England More