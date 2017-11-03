What it's like to train with the All Blacks

A fence surrounds a single rugby pitch at the Lensbury in Teddington, New Zealand’s training base for the first leg of their end-of-year tour. The dark material pinned to it obscures the playing surface from prying eyes and a thick covering of early-morning mist provides a sense of mystique. None of it helps the nagging knot in my stomach.

So much has been written about the aura of the All Blacks that it is easy to be cynical. Still, it feels quite surreal when Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Vaea Fifita and David Havili arrive to join us – even more so when they mingle and introduce themselves.

Despite having gone down against an inspired Australia a fortnight ago, these men are members of a phenomenal team. With 77 wins from their past 86 Tests, a period that includes back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories, they sit a decent distance in front of England at the summit of World Rugby’s rankings.

Barrett, perhaps more slight and sinewy in person than you might imagine, is the world player of the year. On Saturday at Twickenham, he is captaining his country for the first time. Just over 24 hours out, he does not seem nervous.

“I’d be lying if I said it hasn’t affected my week,” concedes the 26-year-old playmaker. “But there are leaders all around me. It won’t be too different.”

One of his chief lieutenants will be fellow Hurricane Perenara, who leads a series of passing drills following a brisk warm-up. Somehow, he recognises a semblance of technique in what I am doing – a legacy of skidding balls towards toes and spooning it over heads for years.

The All Blacks – and a group of journalists – are put through their paces during training More