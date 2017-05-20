'He tried to hurt me but failed' - Higuain slams Glik after stamp

The Argentina international forward has slammed the Pole, branding him "senseless" and hitting out at his lack of apology over the incident

Gonzalo Higuain has accused Monaco defender Kamil Glik of a lack of dignity following his stamp on the striker during the Champions League semi-final second leg.

The centre-back stood on Higuain's leg in the second half of Juventus' 2-1 victory in Turin, leaving the Argentina international requiring lengthy treatment.

Glik went unpunished by referee Bjorn Kuipers but admitted afterwards that it was a "nasty" challenge and that he would have had few complaints had he been sent off.

Higuain remains incensed over the incident and said the former Torino man has yet to apologise.

"I have no words for that foul," Higuian told Corriere dello Sport. "It was senseless, done for no reason and with absolutely no dignity.

"Everyone saw what he did and he didn't even have the honesty at that moment, or after the match, to come and apologise.

"I'm sorry for him, as he tried to hurt me and failed."

Juve won 4-1 on aggregate to progress to the final in Cardiff on June 3, where they will meet Real Madrid.