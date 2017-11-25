'We all trust him' - Alli hails the 'massive' influence of Pochettino at Spurs

Dele Alli has hailed the "massive" influence Mauricio Pochettino has had on his career as Tottenham prepare to face West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs come into the clash at Wembley on the back of securing top spot in Champions League Group H with an impressive come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

Alli set up both goals at Signal Iduna Park - for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min - those assists adding to recent strikes against Real Madrid, Liverpool and West Ham.

"He's massive to me, a big help with everything, every day in training and in everyday life he pushes you, making you a better person and player," Alli told Sky Sports.