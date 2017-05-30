'Tuchel to Arsenal!' - Gunners fans plead for manager change following German's Borussia Dortmund exit

The #WengerOut campaign has found a new successor for Arsene Wenger with the German coach now on the market after his exit from BVB

Arsenal fans are pleading with the club to appoint Thomas Tuchel following his depature from Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund sack Tuchel

The Bundesliga club confirmed Tuchel's exit on Tuesday, while Arsenal are holding talks with Arsene Wenger this week, leading many supporters to urge for a change in manager.

Tuchel guided BVB to the German Cup as well as Champions League qualification, but departed after an alleged rift in the dressing room as well as a failure to challenge Bayern Munich for the title.

Wenger finished the season as FA Cup winners, but Arsenal's poor league form saw them miss out on a place in next season's Champions League, much to the disappointment of their fans.

The #WengerOut campaign has been evident throughout the season, and has now combined with a #TuchelIn contingent to beg for a new boss.

Or, why not have both?

