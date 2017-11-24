'Unacceptable performance' - Ogu laments over Hapoel Be'er Sheva poor show at Lugano

After Thursday's defeat to Lugano in the Europa League clash, the midfielder is dissatisfied with the Camels' disappointing display

Hapoel Beer Sheva's John Ogu has expressed disappointment at his side's 1-0 loss in Thursday's Uefa Europa League encounter at Cornaredo Stadium.

Carlinhos's 50th-minute strike condemned the Camel's to their third defeat in five games in the competition's group stage, raising the prospect of the Switzerland based outfit.

The Nigerian played the entire duration of the game alongside fellow compatriot Anthony Nwakaeme, but their bids to avoid defeat were foiled by the hosts.

The defeat dented Bachar Barak's men hopes of advancing from group G, leaving them at the bottom of the table with four points - five behind second place Victoria Plzen.