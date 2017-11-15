Exclusive: 'Unconventional' footballer Duncan Watmore signs up to Common Goal project to give day job 'more meaning'

It is a small but growing band of footballers signed up to Juan Mata’s Common Goal project, from Mats Hummels to the American women’s star Alex Morgan, and Duncan Watmore, the first Championship player on board, is adamant that doing so will change the way he regards his career.

The Sunderland striker, recently back from 10 months out with a ruptured cruciate ligament, is already something of a man apart in football, signed as a teenager from non-league Altrincham in the summer after his first year as an undergraduate at Manchester University. He moved to the north-east, switched his degree course to Newcastle University and graduated with first-class honours in economics and business management two years ago.

He never really set out to be a footballer, not after Manchester United’s academy rejected him aged 12, and he decided to take the opportunity to be a conventional teenager, playing cricket and rugby and doing A-levels in maths, physics and economics. Yet here he is now, a former England Under-21, the player of the Under-20s 2016 Toulon Tournament and, by his own admission, something of an accidental footballer.

He is giving one per cent of his salary to the charities supported by Mata’s Common Goal project for a simple reason: it feels to him like the game he plays, already very important in his life, will mean more. “As a footballer, I didn’t come down the conventional route,” he says. “It’s not something I expected to do my whole life. It was kind of thrown on me when I was 19. The main reason for me [signing up to Common Goal] is just giving back. It’s a cliché but it is true.

“It also gives my job a bit more meaning. Playing football is a very enjoyable job and I am lucky to do it. By committing to something like this, it gives you a sense of purpose. The way they have done it, you don’t really notice one per cent but it contributes, and if everyone does it, it can contribute a lot.”

Watmore, by his own admission, is something of an accidental footballer

The fact that his contributions will be salary-linked means that as his career progresses, and his earnings rise, so too will his contribution - a performance-related way of giving. “You think of the jobs people do in the world and I am just playing football,” he says. “It gives you a sense of purpose when you know the money could be going to something very worthwhile, whether that is this country or globally. That appeals to me.

“I have always donated to charities but this is a way of formalising it … it is not just football, it has a wider influence. For me the main area I want to go down is to link in with my education, I was lucky enough to get a degree.”

He was a part-time footballer living in halls of residence on a corridor with nine others in Manchester’s student heartland of Fallowfield when Sunderland bought him in 2013. He had even signed a contract for his second year accommodation – “five guys, five girls, all going to live together in a house” – before becoming a professional footballer overnight. His progress had been rapid until that game against Leicester City last December when his left knee went and he was left with months of rehabilitation to reflect on how quickly his life had changed.

Watmore was a part-time footballer living in halls of residence on a corridor when Sunderland signed him in 2013

As footballers go, there is no question that Watmore is different. His father Ian was once the Football Association chief executive and a now the First Civil Service Commissioner, regulating the Civil Service. Duncan’s two older brothers Alex and Guy have both followed their father’s original profession, management consultancy. His younger brother Nick has just graduated from Cambridge University with a maths degree. Their mother Georgina is a vicar in the Cheshire town of Tarporley and Duncan himself is a Christian who attends his mother’s services when he can. “I really enjoy watching her do sermons, she is very interactive … it’s not one of these when you are nodding off.”

He is also well-placed to rebut the old contention that all footballers are thick which he does with conviction. “I genuinely don’t think so. To be a footballer there’s a game intelligence. I have seen people who haven’t made it because they haven’t got the game intelligence. They might have natural talent but they don’t play positionally and manage the game.”

Most of all, though he would argue that it is about opportunity. Footballers are not anti-intellectual or anti-academic, he says, it is simply that the people who play the game have not always benefited from the same opportunities that he did, growing up in Wilmslow in Cheshire.

Juan Mata launched the Common Goal initiative

“At the club they are always very supportive of me. Whenever I had exams they would always ask, ‘How did it go?’ They are interested because it is a different route. They didn’t have a chance to do it because they give up so much at a young age but I have heard people say ‘If I had an opportunity I would do that sort of thing’. It’s whether that opportunity is there. I definitely don’t think I would have done it if I had gone through the football route at 16. I don’t think I would have had a degree now.”

He admits that his interest in physics has taken the dressing room discussion at Sunderland into fresh territory. A recent discussion on flight times ended up with the Sunderland squad pondering the international dateline. “There is an area between Alaska and Russia in the Bering Strait and two islands: one Russian, one US,” Watmore says. “They are only a tiny distance apart but one is 23 hours behind in time. We were having that discussion today. Some of the lads couldn’t care less and others were really interested.”

Watmore's interest in physics has taken the dressing room discussion at Sunderland into fresh territory

He is currently reading Carlo Rovelli’s “Seven Brief Lessons of Physics” although he points out that he also likes that more conventional footballer pastime of whiling away time on the Xbox. Of course, one does not have to have a degree to comprehend Sunderland’s parlous position having already sacked Simon Grayson and now, bottom of the Championship, facing the prospect of a battle to stay out of League One. Watmore’s own return has been slow, with six games so far and the reality that he remains a long way from his full potential.

“It has fairly obviously been a rubbish time for us in the last couple of years. Frustrating. It's a great football club and is a shame we are in the position we are. There is no point feeling sorry for ourselves. The only way is up and we need to stick together. It’s what we have been saying for a while but it is true. We have to do the basics right because we have the talent to be in a much better position.”

He is at pains to say that while he is keen to recognise that there is a world outside of football that is not to diminish the recent state of Sunderland and the effect it has had on their fans. It is tempting to think that last season might have been different for the club had Watmore been available and while perhaps it is the optimism of a footballer coming back to fitness, he believes that the team is close to turning it around.

In the meantime he has the added incentive of earning his bit for Common Goal. “I was very lucky to have access to education,” he says. “You look around the world and the difference between being male or female can affect whether you get education. I look at Malala [Yousafzai] who couldn’t get education in her country. If football can help in any way it is a great thing to be involved in.”