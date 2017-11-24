'Unforgettable night' - Alhaji Gero delighted with Ostersunds win at Zorya

The Nigerian is on cloud nine over his side's away win at L'viv Arena and progress to the next round of the Europe second-tier group phase clash

Ostersund's Alhaji Gero is full of joy after his side confirmed their progression to the knockout stage of the Europe League with Thursday's 2-0 win against Zorya.

Dmytro Grechyshkin's first half own goal plus Saman Ghoddos's 79th minute strike ensured Graham Potter's men retained their two-point lead at the summit of Group J.

The Nigerian, who saw 85 minutes of the encounter before giving way to Sam Mensah due to injury took to the social media to express his delight.

"Another unforgettable night, history has been written!," Gero wrote on Instagram.

"A big thank you to everyone who came tonight [Thursday] and thank you for showing that you care about my injury, it means a lot, I am fine just a few stitches it's all good :) one love,"

"It all went well and the nurses looked after me and I appreciate all the messages so much love."