'Van Dijk could have prevented Liverpool's Spurs thrashing'

Virgil van Dijk may have prevented Liverpool's calamitous 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday, according to Graeme Souness and Thierry Henry.

The Reds were utterly humbled at Wembley, as Harry Kane scored twice and Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min also got on the scoresheet to move Spurs level on points with second-placed Manchester United.

Dejan Lovren endured a horror show of a performance, and was substituted after half an hour, having been at fault for Spurs' opening two goals - both of which came within the first 12 minutes.

Analysing the game on Sky Sports afterwards, both Henry and Souness claimed that the signing of Van Dijk from Southampton could have prevented such a disastrous display, with the former Arsenal legend even comparing him with two of the best Gunners defenders of the Premier League era.

