'I’ve actually got the heaviest head': Full transcript of Cameron Bancroft's incredible press conference on Jonny Bairstow
Q. Cameron, well done on the innings. But can you talk us through the incident, from what you remember? [Laughter] I’ll just cut straight to it.
Bancroft: I remember it very clearly. We’d just won a Shield game for WA. One of our values is celebrating success, so we were, as a team and as a group. At the same, that coincided with the English team arriving in Perth for the tour game. It was very friendly mingling the whole night. Some of the players knew some of the English players, and as the night progressed, it was great to be able to meet some of those guys.
I got into a very amicable conversation with Jonny, and… yeah, like, he just, um, [chuckles] just greeted me with… just... a head-butt kind of thing. I was expecting a handshake. It wasn’t the greeting of choice that I was expecting. That was the way that I took it. There was certainly no malice in his action. And we continued on having a very good conversation for the rest of the evening.
Q. Did he apologise to you that night or subsequently?
Bancroft: At the time, he said sorry. For me personally, it was just... really weird. It was so random, and I certainly didn’t expect it coming. As I said, a handshake or a hug would have been something that I probably expected more than a headbutt. But as I said, there was certainly nothing malicious about his action. I just took it as: “Yeah, I don’t know Jonny Bairstow, but he says hello to people very differently to most others.” We got along for the rest of the night quite well. I’ve let it go and moved on from it. It was fine.
Q. Did he head-butt you like that [motions head-butt], forward? Or [motions glancing header to the side]? How did it… we can’t actually work out what…
Bancroft:Just… I dunno. Whatever your imagination pictures it as, is probably what it would be. I didn’t wake up…
One of the weirdest post-match conferences you're like to watch...— The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) November 27, 2017
Cameron Bancroft is hilarious when answering questions about the Jonny Bairstow headbutt.
Steve Smith can't contain himself �� pic.twitter.com/u6gB0oa5VE
Q. Because when we imagine a head-butt, we imagine… [motions head-butt] knocking someone over, you know?
Bancroft: No, he didn’t knock me over. I’ve actually got the heaviest head in the Western Australia squad. It’s been measured. There’s an actual measurement for it. So yeah, I just took the blow quite well and moved on from it. Yeah, it was a good hit. Play on.
Q. Trevor Bayliss said that it was a long way from being a head-butt. He said there’s a head-butt, and there’s what happened to you. So could you perhaps define, maybe on a 1-10 basis, how close it was to a head-butt?
Bancroft: He connected with… with my head. With a force that would make me think: “Wow, that’s a bit weird.” And that was it.
This is so good!@gilly381 and @MichaelVaughan with the final word on Bairstow v Bancroft ������#ItsTheAshespic.twitter.com/0VuHSfUOr2— BT Sport (@btsport) November 27, 2017
Q. Where was it? Was it the top of his head hitting you in the nose?
Bancroft:Well, head-butts clash with heads, and when he made the decision to do that, our heads collided.
Q. Whereabouts?
Cricket Australia Media Officer:I think we’ve clarified it now.
Q. No, not really. A headbutt, it can break your nose. It can put you in hospital. So where did the top of his head hit yours?
Bancroft: Yeah, it hit my head. Yeah. Hit me there. [Tap his forehead.] Forehead. There you go.
Cricket Australia Media Officer: Does anyone want to talk about the cricket?
Q. Steve, Joe Root said that it was convenient timing that this incident was brought up, the first day you had a good day in the field. What are your thoughts on that?
Steve Smith:I think it was basically about trying to get Jonny off his game, to be honest with you. And I think it worked with the way he got out. He got caught at third man playing a pretty ordinary stroke, to be fair. So we were just trying to get in his head, and it happened to work.
Q. Cameron, you’ve made your Test debut for Australia. Is this how you envisaged your first press conference going?
Bancroft: Uh, not really, no. But look, it’s all good humour, isn’t it? I’ll look back on this one day and it’ll be a dot in my life. We’ll live and learn and move on.
Q. How has the experience been, the last five days?
Bancroft:Oh, it’s been absolutely fantastic. It’s an absolute dream to be able to play for Australia in Test cricket and ride the waves of the week, go through all the moments and the experiences of the game. It’s been great to get a win with the guys, and I know everyone’s really excited and we can carry this momentum forward.
Q. Do you think this will add some genuine animosity out on the field?
Smith:It’s always played hard out on the field. We know there’s a line that you’re not to cross, so I don’t think it makes any real difference. We’re going to continue to play the same way we have, nice and aggressively. This has been a really good week for us. I thought we played some really good cricket. We had to fight after the first couple of days, and to get the result we were after was very pleasing. No doubt there’ll continue to be some good hard aggressive cricket played during the series.
Q. Steve, four years ago David Warner got rubbed out for two Ashes Tests. Are you surprised that England would do nothing about this at all?
Smith: That’s not my decision. We deal with what happens with our team. The ECB and Root and Bayliss can control what happens in the England changing room. That’s really none of our business. We’ll just go about our business as usual and prepare really well for what’s going to be an exciting Test match in Adelaide.
Q. A 170 chase can be mentally tricky, particularly with Cam out there on debut. But you had no problems at all.
Smith:Yeah, they were magnificent. Cam was obviously disappointed first innings to miss out, but the way he came out in the second innings, he had really good plans, he left really well, played nice and straight and put the loose ball away. Obviously Davy was playing his nice free-flowing game at the other end. So I thought they played particularly well and to get a ten-wicket win is very satisfying.
Q. There was a lot of negativity around the selection of the team in the week. Does that make it more satisfying, and what is the potential for this team to grow and develop?
Smith:There was never any negativity from our side of things. We thought it was a very good selection. We were very happy with the team that we picked, and now it’s just about performing. We’ve obviously performed very well in this game after a bit of a shaky start, but I think this team has the potential to do some really good things. We’ll have to continue to play some really good cricket. The Adelaide wicket might bring some of their bowlers into the game a little bit. But having said that, it’s probably one of the quickest wickets in the country at night. And we saw how effective our bowlers could be when this wicket quickened up a little bit, so that’s exciting.
Q. Steve, given it’s four years on from Michael Clarke, the broken arm, Jimmy Anderson and the stump mic, and now we’ve got a situation with the head-butt and David Warner, how concerned are the players with the stump mic and what actually is going on in the field being transferred to the media?
Smith: We certainly have no intention of anyone outside of the people on the field knowing what’s going on on the field, to be perfectly honest with you. In regards to the comments, that’s all I can say there. But I think we’ve made our intentions pretty clear on how we’re going to bowl to the tail. I think they know that as well. So they can expect a bit more of a barrage, I’d say.