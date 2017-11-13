'I’ve been feeling pretty depressed' - Pulisic opens up on World Cup qualifying failure

U.S. men's national team attacker Christian Pulisic has opened up about his devastation at missing out on the chance to play at his first World Cup.

The U.S. only needed a draw in its final qualifying match at Trinidad & Tobago to ensure qualification for the 2018 World Cup, but Bruce Arena's side fell 2-1 in a shocking upset.

The result, in combination with wins by Panama and Honduras on the same night, meant the U.S. will miss out on the World Cup for the first time since the 1986 tournament in Mexico.

"In my heart, I knew it was over when we walked off the field," Pulisic said of the game in Couva in an article on The Players' Tribune.

"I asked one of our assistants, 'What were the other scores?'

"And I’ll just never forget the look on his face, or the sound of his voice, or the feeling of utter devastation in my body — when he turned to me and said, “We’re not going. We didn’t make it."

Michael Bradley Christian Pulisic USA More