I've fulfilled my dreams already – Klopp has no plans to coach Barcelona

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is not interested in the prospect of joining Barcelona as he has already fulfilled his dreams in his career.

The 50-year-old was linked as a possible replacement for Luis Enrique early this year, before Ernesto Valverde was appointed as his successor at Camp Nou in May.

But Klopp, whose Liverpool side take on Sevilla in Spain in the Champions League on Tuesday, claims he would not need to take charge of the Catalan giants in order to take a step up in his career.

Asked if he would consider coaching Barca, he told a news conference: "I don't need good weather. I'm really happy at Liverpool, as I was really happy at [Borussia] Dortmund. I've fulfilled my dreams already.

"If Liverpool don't want me anymore, I have to start thinking new. But in this moment I'm really happy and I don't think about any clubs."

