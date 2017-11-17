'I’ve no idea why Neymar joined PSG' – Cantona questions star's passion

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona says he has little interest in watching Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain and cannot work out why he agreed to sign for them.

The Brazil attacker made a world record €222 million move from Barcelona to the Parc des Princes in the summer but has attracted controversy about his attitude and behaviour towards his team-mates.

On the field, though, he has been a sparkling success, scoring 11 times and creating another nine in only 12 appearances for his new side. Such dominance has led Cantona to question why the attacker made the move.

“When you’re 25-years-old and you’ve played with Brazil and Barcelona, you have to ask yourself a little what you’re doing in France, where you will play against Guingamp or Amiens,” Cantona told Yahoo Sport.

“Even the Champions League is a maximum of 10 matches a season. I’ve got no idea why he’s come to play in France. Who knows? It’s not the vision that I have for passion and football.

“He doesn't interest me so much.”

