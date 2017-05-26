I've won my biggest fight - Kvitova

Petra Kvitova said a positive mindset has enable her to return ahead of schedule after she was declared fit for the French Open.

Petra Kvitova declared that she has already won her biggest fight but the two-time Wimbledon champion is unsure what will happen when she makes her comeback at the French Open.

Kvitova suffered what her surgeon, Dr Radek Kebrle, described as "horrific" injuries to her left hand when she was stabbed by an intruder in her apartment last December.

The Czech said she was lucky to be alive after an incident which could have at the least ended her tennis career, but she will be back on the big stage against Julia Boserup in the first round at Roland Garros.

Kvitova, who enrolled in a communications and social media course at the University of Jan Amos Komensky during her time off court, is not expecting too much when she makes her return and is simply happy to be back.

"When everything happened and we had a kind of plan to the future, I was, like, 'Okay, it will be so nice if I can play Wimbledon'," she said.

"Then when the things were even better, I was, like, 'Wow, the French Open is one month, it will be great to play there'. But of course, I never knew what will happen, and I still don't know. Something can happen in the hand."

She added: "Not many people believed that I could play tennis again. So I'm happy that I can play. I actually already won my biggest fight. I'm happy that I like challenges. That was one of the biggest, of course.

"I stayed alive and I have all my fingers, I can play tennis and I can be here and be in the draw."

Kvitova, seeded 15 for the clay-court major in Paris, said a positive mindset enabled her to resume her career.

"The doctor said that maybe I will never play again, but there is a chance I can play," she added.

"I'm lucky I'm a positive-thinking person. So I took the positive one, and I was really trying hard to get proper movement back in my hand.

"But, yeah, of course there were times when the mind was thinking that I would never ever play, it was there, but it was just a few times. Most of the time I tried to probably think about something else. Not only about the hand.

"So I started to study, for example, at university and to make my mind a little bit busier as I couldn't play tennis. I think that helped me, as well. I was trying to be busy during the days and really practicing with the hand and doing some fitness.

"I know that my hand, it's not perfectly ready. It's still not 100 per cent ready, so we will see how everything goes, but I'm happy that I am able to play again."