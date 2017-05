The youngster is pleased to see Andries Jonker’s men retain their place in the German topflight next season

Victor Osimhen has expressed his delight after Wolfsburg retained their German Bundesliga status on Monday.

Vieirinha's strike helped the Wolves to a 1-0 victory over Eintracht Braunschweig to escape relegation after a tough season, and the Nigeria youth international who replaced Mario Gomez in the encounter - his third this season is proud of his side's feat

“Victory is always the sweetest when you have known defeat. See you in the bundesliga next season,” Osimhen wrote on Instagram.