'When he walked into the room, people would stop talking' - Berbatov on the Ferguson effect

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has spoken on the aura that Sir Alex Ferguson had around Old Trafford.

The Scot took charge of the Red Devils in 1986 and did not leave until he retired in 2013. During that time, he oversaw a period of unprecedented glory, leading the club to two Champions League titles as well as 13 Premier League crowns.

United 6/5 to beat Spurs

Berbatov, who is now 36, was made Ferguson's record signing in 2008 when he arrived in a dramatic deadline day move from Tottenham for £30.75 million, and the former Bulgaria international striker has lavished praise on the managerial icon.

“When he walked into the room, people would stop talking,” he told ESPN. “He commanded so much respect and attention because of all the success he'd had. He was good with words, probably from all the books he read. I'd go to his office and he'd have Napoleon's biography on the table.”

When he heard that Manchester United wanted him, it was his sole aim to move to Old Trafford, even admitting that he turned down more money from City, the club Ferguson branded “the noisy neighbours”, in favour of their rivals.

Dimitar Berbatov Manchester United 2011 More