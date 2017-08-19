'I want to be the best striker in the world' - Celtic’s Dembele declares

The 21-year-old French-born Malian has stated his intention to become the world's most lethal finisher

Celtic's Moussa Dembele has declared he wants to become the best striker in the world.

The 21-year-old joined the Bhoys from Fulham last season and scored 32 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions. Thus, helping the Brendan Rodgers-led side to a treble.

Celtic to beat Astana 6/4 with dabblebet

“My move to Celtic was a year ago, it's been good so far, we have achieved a lot, played champions league. We won the League and cup and the two cups,” Dembele told FourFourTwo

“It was a great season for me personally last year. I was top scorer, our team have very good players and I also started playing in the champions league and I saw the things I have to do to be out there.

“The move to Celtic for me has been just great and I think there are many more good seasons like this to come from me.

“I want to be the best striker in the world, I don’t want to be compared to any other striker, I just want to be me and make a name for myself and be the best simple.”