'I want to prove my worth' - Rudy confident he will succeed at Bayern

The new Bayern signing has no doubt he has what it takes to make an impact at the Bundesliga giants and does not feel any pressure

Sebastian Rudy is confident he will succeed at Bayern Munich despite the stiff competition for places.

The versatile midfielder, who can also play at right-back, impressed at Hoffenheim in 2016-17 to earn himself a move to the Allianz Arena and a place in Joachim Low's Germany squad for the Confederations Cup.

Rudy faces a tough task to secure a starting berth at the Bundesliga champions, but he has vowed to give his all to make an instant impact at this new club.

"I am not naive and I know that the competition for places at Bayern is brutal," the 27-year-old told Sport Bild.

"But I also know what I can do and I want to prove my worth.

"It does not matter whether Bayern will sign anyone else to replace Alonso. I did not even know he would retire when I signed for Bayern in the first place.

"I think I fit in very well at Bayern. Expectations might not be very high, but I want to make the most of this opportunity. I do not feel any pressure. I have the ability and the patience to succeed at Bayern."

Rudy has signed a contract with Bayern until June 2020.