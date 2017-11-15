'I want to return' - Maradona seeks Argentina comeback

The iconic star believes that he should be given another chance to manage the national team, after previously taking them to the 2010 World Cup

Diego Maradona wants to return as manager of Argentina.

The 57-year-old took the country to the 2010 World Cup, but was eliminated in the quarter-finals after losing 4-0 to Germany.

Maradona, an iconic player who won the World Cup with his country as a player in 1986, managed Lionel Messi and co to 18 victories in 24 games, and has now insisted that he should be allowed another chance.

Taking to Instagram after Argentina lost 4-2 to Nigeria in an international friendly, he posted a table showing his record compared to that of current manager Jorge Sampaoli and other previous bosses.

“Who won more? Make your own conclusions. I am furious because they are throwing away our prestige, but it is not the fault of the lads," he wrote.

“I want to return.”

Argentina led 2-0 against Nigeria after goals from Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero, but the Super Eagles came back to win, with Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi scoring twice, and Kelechi Iheanacho and Brian Idowu once apiece.