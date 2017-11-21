'I want to stay at Barcelona forever' - Sergi Roberto dismisses Man City and Juventus talk

The midfielder's contract expires in 2019 but he has assured he will sign a new deal with the Catalan club and hopes he never leaves

Sergi Roberto says he has no plan to leave Barcelona as he hopes to stay at the club for the rest of his career.

A graduate of the club's youth system, the midfielder turned right-back has been a regular in the Barca senior squad over the last three years.

Barca 11/1 to beat Juve 2-0

The 25-year-old has been linked to a move to Manchester City and Juventus as his contract expires in June 2019, but the Catalan club have no interest in letting him go.

And Spain international Roberto has assured that he intends to extend his deal and hopes he never has to leave Camp Nou.

"Barca is the club of my life and I want to stay here forever, so it's clear that nobody should worry about my renewal," he told Sport.

"I am at the best club in the world and I was lucky to have moved from the academy to the first team.

"I never stopped working to help the first team and now I am happy to be consolidated, it has not been easy."

President Josep Maria Bartomeu also has no doubts that he will stay put, saying: "I have no doubt that Sergi will continue with us, he's a reference player, an example, he knows he has to stay with us until he says, we've been talking for days."

Roberto has missed Barca's last two games with a hamstring injury and although he will miss another two big games, he has promised he will be fit for the Clasico, which takes place just before Christmas.

"My recovery is going well, but I will not get there in time to play against Juventus or Valencia," he added. "Yes, I will be ready for the game against Madrid."