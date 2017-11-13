'It wasn't a f***ing exciting match' - Bendtner hoping Denmark can improve

Denmark forward is hoping his side can improve in the second leg of their play-off encounter with the Republic of Ireland, claiming that Saturday's scoreless draw in Copenhagen 'wasn't a f***ing exciting match.'

The Danes were frustrated by Ireland's defensive approach for much of the game, and failed to take advantage of their better possession and shots on target statistics. Bendtner was sent on during the second-half as Age Hareide hoped to gain a first-leg advantage, but could not find a way through the resilient Irish backline.

The former Arsenal attacker revealed that he did not find the game comparable to his time in the Premier League, but was impressed with how Ireland defended as the encounter failed to live up to the spectacle of the pre-match fireworks.

"I would like to play a match where you have exciting football but you also have to accept sometimes you see a match different ways," the 29-year-old told the Irish Independent.

"And you also have to give credit to the Irish team the way they performed their strategy. Defensively for them it was really good. Offensively it wasn't that strong.

"You saw the fireworks and everything - then the game came and was a little bit flat. It wasn't a f***ing...sorry, it wasn't an exciting match."

