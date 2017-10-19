'What a waste to end your career without a title' - Shukor wants his Felda teammates to take it all the way

Having won numerous titles, Felda United skipper Shukor Adan now wants his teammates to pick up their first title by winning the Malaysia Cup.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Felda United's veteran skipper Shukor Adan has one message to his teammates ahead of their second leg Malaysia Cup semi-final match against Kedah on Saturday; to end the campaign as the champions.

The 38-year old defender has had a storied career with numerous clubs that does not seem to be ending anytime soon; and along the way he has picked up almost all domestic titles and made multiple appearances in final matches. He last won major silverware with Negeri Sembilan in the 2011 Malaysia Cup.

With just one match separating the Fighters from their first ever Malaysia Cup final appearance, the former Malaysia international wants his teammates to overcome Kedah in order to give each of them a new milestone in their careers.

According to him, the second leg semi-final match is still an open tie although it will be held at Kedah's home, after the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw.

"We will play with no pressure even though the home leg ended in a draw, as it is still either side's game to win. It is Kedah who will be under pressure, so we have to do our best and follow the coach's instructions.

"They too will not have it easy. Of course they said we only managed to defeat them 3-1 in Alor Star in the Super League earlier (September) because Kedah were playing without their Malaysia national team players, but you need more than the key players to make a team. Even without Malaysia internationals in our squad, we will give our 100 per cent," noted Shukor when met by the press before training on Thursday.

But if there's one thing that he wants his teammates to emulate from their opponents on Saturday, it is their title wins and final match appearances.