'Welcome Messi' - Real Madrid latest club hacked

Real Madrid became the latest victim of online hacking after their social media accounts were hacked following a tweet and Facebook post welcoming Barcelona star Lionel Messi to the Spanish and European champions.

Bitter rivals Barcelona were the first to be targeted when a bizarrely timed tweet in the early hours of Wednesday morning announced the signing of Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca later confirmed they were hacked, and Madrid also fell victim on Saturday as the time approached 07:00 in the Spanish capital, with a tweet and Facebook post reading "Welcome Messi".

View photos
Real Madrid Twitter Hack 2
View photos
Real Madrid Twitter Hack 1

The post included a video of Messi scoring the winning goal in Barcelona's dramatic 3-2 stoppage-time victory at the Santiago Bernabeu last season.

OurMine – a security hacker group – claimed responsibility following a series of tweets and Facebook posts via the La Liga club's social media accounts.

View photos
Real Madrid Facebook Hack 1
View photos
Real Madrid Facebook Hack 2

A tweet read: "OurMine Team here, Internet security is s*** and we proved that. Ourmine.org for more security *Not Only FC Barcelona*"

That was followed by: "Let's make #RealMadridHack Trending."

As if that weren't enough, the hackers had a bit more fun, claiming that they had sold Karim Benzema and asking if the fans would like another player bought. 

View photos
Real Madrid Twitter Hack 3

Madrid have obviously failed to respond quickly enough for their taste.  

