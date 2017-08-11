'Wenger Out' takes 30 minutes to trend on Twitter as Arsenal struggle against Leicester

The Gunners faithful were taken on a roller-coaster of emotions on the first day of the Premier League season - and that was before half-time!

It took just a handful of minutes for Arsenal fans' enthusiasm to wane away at the start of this new season - and a few more for a familiar chant to pick up speed.

Alexandre Lacazette's goal in the second minute had the Gunners dreaming of the Premier League title, infinite riches and world domination as they hosted Leicester City in the season's opening clash on Friday night.

But those dreams quickly turned sour when Shinji Okazaki levelled, and by the time Jamie Vardy had given Leicester the lead supporters had seen just about enough.

Just 30 minutes is how long it took for 'Wenger Out' to start trending again on Twitter, even if Danny Welbeck calmed some nerves by sending Arsenal into the break level at 2-2.

Arsenal Fans:



2nd minute: Were gonna win the league



4th minute: Top 4 gonna be a struggle



29th minute: Wenger Out — Dan (@DanTheSportFan) 11 de agosto de 2017

Wenger out!!!! — Jason Victor Cundy (@jasoncundy05) 11 de agosto de 2017

Wenger out season 5 episode 1 — Faisal Ibrahim-Adam (@fiadam700) 11 de agosto de 2017

“We’re gonna win the leagu…..Wenger OUT.” — Andy Goldstein MBE (@andygoldstein05) 11 de agosto de 2017

Literally 30 or so minutes into the new football season and "Wenger Out" is already trending again lmao. pic.twitter.com/8c2DG2OoSx — Jordan B. (@jordanxbrookes) 11 de agosto de 2017