'We were drunk at training' - Gundogan reveals Dortmund's title celebrations

Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that he and his Borussia Dortmund team-mates often arrived drunk at training at the end of their Bundesliga title-winning campaign.

In 2010-2011, Jurgen Klopp’s Dortmund were on their way to their first Bundesliga title for nine years. With a six-point lead and four games of the season left, BVB players started to celebrate.

Germany 6/5 to beat France

“After the games we often went out with eight to ten players, many of us being single. In training the next morning, we usually arrived quite drunk – and you could see this,” Gundogan revealed in excerpts, published by Bild, from the not-yet released Jurgen Klopp biography written by journalist Raphael Honigstein.

“I think we’ve done this in the right measure and it bound us together even more.”

Dortmund eventually won the title by seven points ahead of runners-up Bayer Leverkusen, with Bayern Munich finishing third.

Mario Gotze, Ilkay Gundogan, Borussia Dortmund More