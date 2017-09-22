'Was that when you were good?' - Szczesny brutally trolls Wilshere over career dip

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has brutally trolled midfielder Jack Wilshere!

The Gunners midfielder, who has made his first-team comeback for the club after spending last season at Bournemouth, posted a picture on Instagram of himself from his "digs days", when he was sharing a house with the Pole.

“TBT to the digs days and living with the mad man Wojciech Szczesny," he wrote.

“Can’t believe he let me have my hair like this.”

Wojciech Szczesny Jack Wilshere Instagram More

While he used the hashtag #stillbetterlookingthanhim, it was Szczesny who had the last laugh, replying: "Was that when you were still good at football?"

A number of fans commented on the burn, crowning the Juventus goalkeeper as the winner of the exchange.